Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 1,222,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,041,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

