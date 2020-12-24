Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.51. 707,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 673,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

