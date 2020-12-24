Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.51. 707,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 673,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
