Alan Glessing James Purchases 75,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.53.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

YGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lowered Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.80 price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.30.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

