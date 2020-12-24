AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Hits New 1-Year High at $468.00

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 446677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70).

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

