Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.31. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 27,910 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

