Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $51.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

