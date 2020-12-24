Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,477,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

