AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

