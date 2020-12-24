AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $89.96 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

