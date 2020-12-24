Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

AJRD opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

