Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

AEHR stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

