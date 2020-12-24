Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Trading Down 37.4%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX)’s stock price was down 37.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

