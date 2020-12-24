Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADYEY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adyen stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 185,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,590. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

