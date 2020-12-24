Advisory Resource Group Has $1.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,533.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 240,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

