Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Trading Down 55% Over Last 7 Days

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 45.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 55% lower against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $33,617.24 and $415.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004016 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014044 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,861,353 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

