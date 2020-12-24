ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading 5.8% Higher

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.31. 273,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 284,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

