Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michael J. Pellini Sells 25,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michael J. Pellini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 575,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

