$958.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $958.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.81 million and the highest is $995.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.