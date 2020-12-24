9,545 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $128,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $3,973,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $7,935,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $5,785,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,801.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.