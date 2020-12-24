9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.92. 4,561,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,174,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

