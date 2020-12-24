9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.92. 4,561,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,174,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
A number of brokerages have commented on NMTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.