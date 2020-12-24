888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.11

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 296.11 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 292.20 ($3.82), with a volume of 45285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.72).

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £4,549,041.68 ($5,943,352.08). Also, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,234,291 shares of company stock valued at $559,004,168.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

