$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $75.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.07 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $87.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $267.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.98 million to $270.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $289.82 million, with estimates ranging from $271.07 million to $310.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,218. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $450.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 77,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

