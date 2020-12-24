6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 5,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 134,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,121 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF comprises about 20.2% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned 98.92% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

