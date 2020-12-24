5,997 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AZZ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AZZ by 31.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AZZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 22.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,311 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE AZZ opened at $47.38 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.