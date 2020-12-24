$58.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $58.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $231.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $233.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.83 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million.

A number of analysts have commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 88,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $823.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.