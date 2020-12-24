$5.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $11.71. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,512.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

