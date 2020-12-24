46,903 Shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.67 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

