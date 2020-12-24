$469.74 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $469.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.60 million and the lowest is $467.50 million. Atlassian posted sales of $408.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.