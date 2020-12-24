$362.05 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post sales of $362.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.47 million and the lowest is $339.65 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $237.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

VICI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. 14,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,525. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

