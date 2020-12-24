21,870 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLL shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.05. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

