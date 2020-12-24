20,300 Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,346 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Casa Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Casa Systems by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Casa Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $541.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.