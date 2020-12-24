1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $331,443.18 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

