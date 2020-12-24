1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $331,443.18 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ONEM opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
