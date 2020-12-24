16,568 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GTY opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

