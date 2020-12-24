$158.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $158.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $628.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.40 million to $609.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

