13,918 Shares in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.07.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

