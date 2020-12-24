10,200 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

