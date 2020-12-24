$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after buying an additional 552,450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

