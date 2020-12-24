$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

