-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,048. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $666.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

