-$0.64 EPS Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). Myomo reported earnings of ($4.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Myomo stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.