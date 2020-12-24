$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,570. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

