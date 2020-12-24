$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Greif posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.