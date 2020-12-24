$0.47 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $56.89. 3,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.