$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

NASDAQ PLYM opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

