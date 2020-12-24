-$0.38 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 727,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS opened at $5.48 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

