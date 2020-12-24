$0.34 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $21.37 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

