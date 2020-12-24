-$0.32 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

