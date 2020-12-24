-$0.26 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

