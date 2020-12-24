$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

