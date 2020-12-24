-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $3.91. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,835. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $64.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

